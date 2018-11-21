7 Beautiful classic cars from UK to United States

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

There are some classic cars, that have gained an iconic status. Our intentions is not to introduce the most beautiful or rare ones as the opinions vary greatly.

Here are 7 classic cars, that we in our small team have discussed the most likely.

The prices for these cars are increasing faster than the stock market, so buying one is a great size of investment and not possible for many people. So next time when you are behind a roulette table, imagine which of these would you love to drive home if luck was on your side that day…

Porsche 911

Most likely the most iconic sports car. First introduced in 1963, this two-door, 2+2 high performance rear-engined sports car is soon in German sports car made since 1963 by Porsche AG of Stuttgart, Germany. The 911 has undergone continuous development, though the basic concept has remained unchanged. If you look at the first generation or the latest, you know it is a 911. Classic models (even the ones made in early 2000) have turned into great investments and can still be seen on local track days.

Jaguar E-Type

When this car was revealed to the world for the first time in 1965, Enzo Ferrari is rumoured to have been so impressed by its look. He reportedly mentioned that it was one of the most beautiful car that he has ever seen for that period of time.

BMW 328 Roadster

Many would certainly agree that this Roadster car is by far one of the greatest achievement of BMW in 1939. At the time when it was introduced, it was one of the most visually stunning car ever made. All around the world, this car has won many races.

Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato

Estimated at nearly a million pound, this original Aston Martin was designed as a lightweight model that was first introduced at Earls Court’s London Motor Show in 1960. It has the body style of a coupe and was designed by Ercole Spada.

Chevrolet Corvette (C2 generation)

This car was introduced as the Corvette Sting Ray in 1963 with a new design, along with better handling ability and improved speed. It is one of the very few sports cars of its time to have a split rear window. Remember the test drive scene from True Lies? Yes, that’s the car.

Ford GT40 MK II

During the 1960’s, Ferrari was one of the most dreaded cars at Le Mans as they had many victories under their belt. And the GT40 MK II was Ford’s successful attempt to dethrone Ferrari from the top stop as it indeed went on to win Le Mans in the same year that it was introduced. This car won Le Mans for four consecutive years, starting from 1966.

Mercedes Benz 300SL

Considered as one of the most beautiful car of all time, the Mercedes Benz 300SL was introduced in 1954 as especially for those who wanted a high performance car. With its classic gull winged doors, this coupe with two seat by Daimler Benz held the world’s fastest top speed for quite some time that used direct fuel injection.