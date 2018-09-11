6 Signs your car needs to be scrapped

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

To everything there’s a season. Just like the warm rays of the summer sun makes way for clouds and the green grass becomes covered with snow, there comes a time when you have to accept that your car needs to be scrapped.

Perhaps you’ve attached sentimental value to your vehicle, or perhaps the two of you have covered many miles together. But if your car is no longer fit for safe road use, you must consider its future. And you may just love your new vehicle if you give it a chance.

What Happens When Your Car Needs to Be Scrapped

Modern cars are built to last, but reality is that they are made from materials that do deteriorate over time. Depending on where you live, environmental conditions, and the way you look after your vehicle will determine when your car needs to be scrapped.

The average lifespan of a car is between 15-20 years, after which it can be scrapped by sending it to a recycling facility or junk yard. When your car is scrapped, that marks the end of its roadworthy lifespan. Any usable parts or accessories are salvaged. It’s much akin to an afterlife and organ donation – but for cars.

As much as 80% of a vehicle can be recycled. Interestingly, around 25% of the average new car is made up of recycled steel. Between the US and Canada, we produce sufficient steel to manufacture around thirteen million new vehicles.

What can be salvaged when your car is scrapped?

Automobile recycling can help extend the lifespan of car parts through reselling or refurbishing parts, and by crushing and recycling the metal frames of vehicles for reuse in other vehicles. In a bid to make their operations more eco-friendly, more auto manufacturers have pledged to reduce their waste production.

Not all parts of a car is reused for automotive products. Car tires can be used to make mulch for landscaping, artificial turf, rubberized asphalt, and fuel. Vehicle parts that are recyclable include:

wheels

tires

carpets

seats

batteries

oil filters

glass

iron and steel

radiators

airbags

radios

mats

transmissions

and catalytic converters.

In some cases, parts are sold to auto parts manufacturers that refurbish the parts and sell it to auto parts companies. Otherwise, it is sold to car repairs companies or individuals to repair other vehicles.

6 Signs Your Car Needs to Be Scrapped

Modern cars are equipped with amazing safety features and items that make your ride more comfortable and safer too. An outdated jalopy will lack these features and that’s the first sign you need to upgrade and your old car needs to be scrapped.

Other signs that your car needs to be scrapped include:

You have to use nature’s air conditioner… but you can no longer open (or close) the windows. Your car has more than 200K on the clock. Your car leaves oil marks wherever you park and smoke shoots from the exhaust. If your car fails the city’s smog or emissions inspection and it can’t be repaired, the only option is that your car needs to be scrapped. Your car’s “check engine” light has not gone off for a few months. Your car still has a cassette tape player.

If any of the above applies to your car, or if it can’t get dates, it’s time your car needs to be scrapped. If you can no longer drive it, call Nationwide Auto Transportation to take it to the nearest scrap yard, and start visiting dealers to buy your new ride.

