6 Establishments that Should Convert to Pay-and-Display Parking Today

When different components don’t work together an entire project can fail.

This is often forgotten when planning public establishments. Planners and architects fail to see how each feature can benefit—or damage—each other.

Public parking and car parks afford people security & peace of mind. Unfortunately they tend to waste time when traffic can’t flow fast or when payment systems are arduous.

In contrast if they’re managed well they can add convenience to consumers’ activities.

An easy way to achieve this is through pay-and-display parking.

How Does Pay-and-Display Parking Work?

In pay-and-display parking zones you pay for your parking upfront. You determine how long you’ll need the parking. This is usually determined in hourly units.

You must pay and then the generated ticket must be displayed in your vehicle. This is proof that parking has been paid for.

Some pay and display payment machines are stationed at the entrances of car parks. Other machines are positioned so customers can first park and then obtain the ticket. This must be placed back in the vehicle.

Car park employees patrol the area. If consumers exceed the time they originally paid for they may be issued with an additional charge notice.

With modern technology this system is enhanced to support more parking needs:

Booking a parking space.

Sourcing parking online.

A variety of payment methods can be used such as mobile apps or bank cards. This means consumers don’t have to carry cash to enjoy this convenient service.

Benefits to Pay-and-Display Parking

The reason for advanced parking systems is convenience. Convenience is the root that feeds all the other objectives of the establishment:

More sales

More customers

Better access

Higher parking ROI

So how does pay-and-display parking enhance convenience?

Motorists can pre-book their parking

Motorists are guaranteed a secure parking spot

A vacant parking spot can be located with a phone app

The driver can predetermine the time he will be inside

Now let’s look at six industries that should upgrade to the pay-and-display model if they haven’t already.

1. Vacation Facilities

If anyone wants convenience, it’s someone on vacation. This serves as motivation for a lucrative business idea.

Car parks that offer pay-and-display features can add effortless parking to vacationers’ experiences. By booking parking in advance holiday makers can reach the beach or other destinations. Crowds and other cars won’t prevent them from enjoying themselves.

This secure parking also gives people peace of mind. They’ll continue using this service since it makes a vacation more enjoyable.

2. Airports

Air travel is heavily influenced by deadlines. Parking shouldn’t be one of the problems your customers are facing when they visit an airport.

Pay-and-display carries two specific benefits for travellers:

A booked parking space means there’s less risk of missing a flight. You don’t have to waste time looking for an available parking bay.

Since parking is already paid for exiting the airport parking happens faster. This is an excellent feature for business people who are pressed for time.

The benefit for airports is that traffic will flow better. Less people have to queue to pay for a parking ticket. A fast service also draws more customers. Travellers may opt to park instead of being dropped off.

3. Shopping Malls

The more people’s cars you can conveniently park at a shopping mall, the more sales that shopping mall will generate.

Pay-and-display systems draw more vehicles and revenue. Why is this?

When a phone app tells shoppers there are parking spaces available they’re more likely to enter the car park. Consumers don’t want to waste time driving around full car parks.

Take the guess work out of consumers’ days. They want to shop but not if it robs them of valuable time.

Pay-and-display systems have the added benefit of motivating people to exit car parks. Parking is paid for in advance. Some systems don’t allow customers to extend this time. This helps shopping malls to have a continuous influx of customers.

4. Casinos

Patrons want to easily access a casino through convenient parking. They will sit down at the tables & slots a lot quicker than a frustrated patron who couldn’t find parking.

Casino gaming requires patience. They don’t want to waste their patience on looking for parking.

Players tend to support casinos where they can reach their gaming environment with the least effort. Afterwards they don’t want to bother with payments especially if they lost some money. Since parking is already paid for this isn’t required with a pay-and-display system.

A pay-and-display parking system supplies all these requirements especially when paired with a booking system.

5. Cities

Slowly but surely cities around the world are converting to smart city functioning. Part of being a smart city is developing mobile parking apps to collaborate with free Wi-Fi signals.

Cities need these kinds of facilities to grow and flourish. Accessible parking effects every aspect of a city’s economy, access and flow of traffic.

The challenge is to motivate citizens to use these parking services. If they don’t expect excellent service they opt for public transport or may opt for illegal parking. This limits the amount of income a city generates via parking.

For the city’s own benefit it must initiate a process of:

Adding information about public car parks to online networks and apps

Upgrading payment methods

Changing to pay-and-display parking systems which affords control to the city and convenience to drivers

Through adequate marketing and implementation a city’s parking systems can gain momentum and popularity. The goal is to have citizens see pay-and-display parking as the norm rather than the exception.

6. Event Buildings

When crowds attend events traffic is always a challenge. A huge problem can be avoided with pay-and-display parking.

Finding parking through a mobile app makes sense where huge crowds convene. This makes for more enjoyable events because attendees are more relaxed. This even enhances security since fewer people in the crowd are tense.

Event attendees usually leave the venue at the same time when activities end. This causes immense traffic flow problems. This increases when payment still has to happen at exit points.

With the pay-and-display system people can simply leave the premises.

A streamlined process draws more people into the car park. This enhances everyone’s safety because cars are looked after. It also results in income for event organisers.

