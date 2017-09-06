6 Costs to consider when buying a motorcycle

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The factors that establish the cost of buying and operating a motorcycle are primarily the same as those for an automobile – model, make, your location and driving record, annual mileage, and the insurance coverage that you purchase. However, there are also multiple differences such as maintenance costs and the insurance costs linked with the volume of damage motorcycles incur and cause during accidents.

Let’s take a look at six different costs to consider when buying a bike:

MOTORCYCLE COST

Motorcycle prices can vary enormously, but if you are buying your first bike you are probably paying in the range of £3,000 to £7,000. It is critical to remember that the best buyer is an updated one. There is this fantastic thing called the Internet with heaps of information on it, including more than enough on two-wheelers.

Therefore, know about the motorbike as nothing helps minimise sales pitches like an informed buyer. The salespeople are often terribly under informed and are mostly playing you with their confidence. Do your research on price, performance, specifications and also try some test rides on similar bikes before purchasing one.

INSURANCE COST

If you are over 25 and have a clean driving record, you can get an attractive rate on insurance, potentially under £400 per annum. Nonetheless, there is a lot more required than just your age-eligibility and driving record. For instance, the population density of your neighbourhood and the crime rate of the bike model are a couple of key considerations that determine your premium. Moreover, if the fun-machine you bought is massively customised then paying the premium on it would not much fun as such bikes are an enticing option for thieves.

Therefore, shop around offline as well as online. In fact, use a comparison website and do not just grab the first quote offered to you.

BATTERY COST

Numerous factors such as engine vibration, temperature and electrical loads can precipitate your motorbike battery to die. However, if done regularly a battery only necessitates little maintenance. Like automobile batteries, bike batteries are offered in two broad types, the commonly used sealed maintenance-free kind and the now less attractive and less efficient lead acid wet cell.

The key is to keep the battery charged to 100%. Nothing is processed to last forever and everything has a finite usage time. The majority of batteries have an estimated lifespan of about two years, but it can be enhanced if you are maintaining it properly. Therefore, do not underestimate the power of a throbbing battery and get yourself a quality one at Hardwarexpress to keep the mechanical vibrancy of your bought-with-love motorcycle unimpaired.

MAINTENANCE COST

Maintenance periods can run anywhere between 5k and 20k miles, depending on how weighty your motorcycle is. However, if there is a valve adjustment included prepare yourself to fork anywhere between £600 and £1,400. Moreover, do not forget to add in chain maintenance, routine oil changes and many other odds and ends. It is pertinent to mention that if you drive often you may set aside at least £1,000 for a year of maintenance.

GEAR COST

It is common sense that you need a helmet. In fact, this piece of safety gear is as important as the motorbike itself in the grander scheme of safety and security. A durable one can cost in the range of £100 to £750 depending on your definition of durability.

However, there is more than just the helmet. Of course, you care about your skin being a smart rider and for that you need a motor jacket, preferably high-abrasion grade tanning, gloves and boots at all times.

Moreover, while majority of bikers drive in jeans the reality is if you go down at any pace above 20 mph jeans will appear like a wet paper towel. Therefore, protective trousers are overly recommended. Safely presuming you would be initially spending about £750 to £1,250 on new gear, which will be replaced in time as items wear out.

EQUIPMENT COST

The equipment cost is where bikes take a route different than its 4-wheeler big brother as a car can go a good deal longer between service intervals compared to two-wheelers. Alternatively, the bike has things like tires, belt and a spark plug that needs more regular service. Bike tires can be particularly expensive, costing you in the range of £200 to £400 for a pair. Moreover, subject to how hard you ride you may well have to change at least the back side tire about every 3k miles. Also, drive belts and chains need frequent replacements and that can cost between £100 and £200.

RELATED POSTS