5 Simple Tips on How to Get Cheaper Car Insurance

As much as you love your car for the convenience that it brings to your life, the chances are that you’d rather do without the hefty car insurance payments you need to make every month. Car insurance is a seriously expensive consideration for drivers to consider, particularly when you add in all the other expenses that people on the road need to pay, such as car tax, MOTs, and services.

The good news is that many people could actually get a much lower car insurance quote than the price they’re currently paying. The trouble is that many drivers forget to compare their options and leave their policies to automatically renew. Here are some quick tips on making sure you get cheaper car insurance.

Always Compare Quotes Online

The best thing you can do if you want to make sure that you’re paying as little as possible on your car insurance is to never let your policy just auto-renew. Instead, make sure that you’re getting the best possible price by comparing your quotes online at least once a year. This will help you to check whether there have been any other deals added to the market that might be relevant to you.

Remember, when you’re comparing, don’t be afraid to play with excess to see how much you can save if you can afford to pay a little extra if something does happen to your car. At the same time, ensure that you’re comparing quotes like-for-like, so you don’t accidentally opt for something that’s cheaper, but gives you less coverage.

Keep Your Car Safe

When car insurance companies are deciding what kind of quote they should give you for your policy, they look into a lot of different things, including how much of a risk you are as a driver. If you can improve the security of your vehicle when you’re not using it, this can take some of the risk off you as a policy holder and may make your insurance cheaper.

Think about adding devices like alarms and immobilisers to your car if possible. Additionally, whenever you can, make sure that you park your car in a secure garage overnight or private driveway, this reduces the chances of it being stolen or vandalised.

Become a Better Driver

The better your driving skills, the more likely you are to get a good deal on your car insurance. That’s why most car insurance providers are willing to reward people who build up a good no-claims bonus.

A quicker way to reduce the expense associated with your car insurance is to consider getting telematics car insurance. This simply means that you place a system within your car that can track your driving and determine how safe you are on the road. These systems are often particularly appealing to new drivers who need to prove themselves to their insurance providers before they can get a cheaper insurance rate.

Be Cautious with Policy Add-Ons

If you’ve recently upgraded your car insurance policy into a package deal with some extra policy add-ons, it might be a good idea to make sure that you genuinely need the extras that you’re paying for, and that they are suitable for your needs. It’s easy to assume that you need the extra coverage until you realise that your belongings are already covered by other sources of insurance.

Some car insurance add-ons might include courtesy car coverage, windscreen cover and legal assistance. Make sure that you’re going to use the services that you’re adding into the mix before you pay for them. If you’re not sure whether the car insurance you’re getting is something you need, investigate a different policy.

Think About your Vehicle

Finally, the type of car you drive can have a huge impact on your car insurance price. Although it’s tempting to go for the car with the biggest engine and widest range of extra features on the market, this could mean that you end up with a lot more expense to deal with. Alternatively, if you opt for a smaller car, then you could both save money on your car insurance and reduce the cost of your road tax at the same time.

When you’re considering your car choices for keeping expenses low, remember to avoid modifications too. Adding modifications for audio, style or performance can harm your insurance price significantly. Even adding alloy wheels or body kits could make more of a difference than you’d think. Of course, some modifications like alarms can reduce the price – but this is only if they increase the security of your vehicle.

