RELATED POSTS

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

With the lockdown now finally easing, travel-starved Brits will soon find themselves able to once again move around and see the world – with the admittedly major condition that they stay within the country. There are few better ways to travel while socially distancing than with the help of a campervan. By staying each night in one of these vehicles, you’ll be able to ensure that you and those around you are kept safe, and that you’re able to enjoy the British countryside in a way that traditional holidaymakers can’t. Whichever you opt for, be sure that you account for the cost of insurance. You can pick up specialist insurance from reputable providers like Comfort Insurance.

Volkswagen California

Volkswagen is an iconic name when it comes to this sort of vehicle, and has been since the counterculture movement in the 1960s. The VW California comes in two variants: the Ocean and the Coast. The former is slightly more expensive, and incorporates premium features lacked by the latter, including chunkier wheels, a more impressive infotainment system, and more complete parking sensors. In both cases, you’ll benefit from a movable roof and a fully-fitted kitchen, and what’s called the ‘Volkswagen Digital Cockpit’, which allows the driver to switch seamlessly between digital speed and rev displays, and a multi-function leather steering wheel.

Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo

So named after one of history’s most famous explorers, this version of the V-class offers competition to the Volkswagen, and comes with a slightly heftier price tag, and a plush interior to match. The Mercedes badge means that this one will depreciate slowly, making it great for those looking to sell further down the line – but the overall driving experience is a little on a lacklustre side. One to take for a test drive before committing to a purchase.

Ford Transit Custom Nugget

The most eye-catching feature of this version of Ford’s iconic Transit is the Tilt Roof, which allows you to easily expand the interior space. This is perfect for night-time, as it provides that little bit more overhead room when you’re sleeping on the high double-bed, but it can be collapsed in the daytime to reduce the amount of drag on the van, and thereby optimise your fuel consumption.

Sussex Campervans Manhattan

This is a conversion of the Renault Trafic, which comes courtesy of high-quality modders Sussex Campervans. Based in Horsham, this niche company buys the vans direct from Renault before installing all manner of goodies into them. Included in each is a compact side-kitchen including two burner hobs and a built-in sink, complete with a lid.

Randger R499

Finally, we have another modified version of a commercial van. The Randger comes with an expertly-crafted interior, complete with room for four people to socialise and lounge about. There’s a kettle and a built-in table that’s ideal for a round of cards in the evening. The number at the end of the model name, incidentally, refers to the length of the van in centimetres; there’s a longer R535 available, too.

RELATED POSTS