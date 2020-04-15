4 ways to plan a safe summer road trip

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

With so much uncertainty right now, it makes sense to fill our calendars with plenty of things to look forward to and plan for. The good news is if you’ve always wanted to take a road trip, drive the length of the country, and explore areas you’ve never visited before then the summer months are ideal.

Is there anything better than the freedom of the open road? If you do choose to plan a road trip, then there’s a lot more to consider than just jumping in your car and heading for the sunset. It requires careful planning and preparation. Especially if you want to stay safe on the road and avoid a car accident. Need a car accident lawyer when travelling? Click the link to find out more.

Here we’ll look at some tips that will help you plan a great, but safe summer road trip.

Buckle up

Even in the roads are long, straight and you haven’t seen another car for miles, you should always wear your seatbelt. Even if your passengers are getting a little fidgety in their seats, you should remind them to wear stay buckled up. Ultimately, as the driver, you’re responsible for their safety and if you have a crash then they’re more at risk of injuries and death. Could you live with that guilt?

Check your vehicle is roadworthy

We often take our cars for granted, forgetting that they need regular maintenance. In fact, most of us only look under the hood if there’s something wrong. Make sure your car is in good working order before you travel. Check the tyres, engine fluids, lights and signals and look for signs of wear and tear.

Always have a spare!

Do you know how to change a flat tyre? Having a spare tyre and knowing how to change it will save you the cost of that expensive call out fee. Make sure you pack all the right tools so you can get the job done.

Have plenty of supplies

You won’t get very far if you have to stop every couple of miles for supplies, so make sure you have plenty in your vehicle to keep you and your passengers happy. Bottles of water and a mixture of healthy snacks and junk food. Don’t forget to keep your car happy too – always keep your tank filled high! And invest in a fuel can just in case!

