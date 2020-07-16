3 things to consider before buying a campervan

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Are you thinking about buying a campervan? Do you dream of hitting the open road and exploring new destinations? Before you take the plunge and invest, there are certain things you should consider. Here, we explore some of the key things to think about that will help you decide if getting a campervan is right for you.

The price tag

One of the most important things to consider is the initial cost of the campervan. Many come with a hefty price tag – particularly brand-new models – which can cost tens of thousands of pounds. Of course, if you’re searching for a cheaper alternative there are many second-hand models you could check out – but bear in mind older campervans may end up costing significant amounts in maintenance. As well as the initial upfront cost, you need to think about the ongoing running costs including insurance, tax, fuel, servicing and so on, to work out if it makes financial sense for you.

How often you’ll use it

It seems fairly obvious, but the more often you use it, the better investment it will be. If you’re planning on setting off on adventures multiple times a year in your campervan, then you’re more likely to recoup the initial investment. You’ll save money that you would have otherwise spent on hotel rooms, meals out and so on – as you can pack your fridge full of food and drinks. This will significantly reduce the overall costs of your trips away – and the more you do this, the quicker you will recoup the value of your campervan.

The types of holidays you want

Another thing to think about is the types of holidays you want to go on. Campervans are brilliant for holidaying in your own country or heading to short-haul destinations that are reachable by road. If you dream of heading to exotic locations on the other side of the world, then a campervan may not be the most suitable choice for you. Another benefit of owning a campervan is that you may be able head off on more holidays than you would without it – you can be spontaneous and set off for the weekend whenever it takes your fancy. You don’t necessarily need to plan months or weeks in advance like you would if you needed to reserve a hotel room.

Before buying, make sure you carefully consider your finances to establish how much you can afford to spend, think about how often you’ll use it and the types of holidays you want. This will help you to figure out if buying a campervan is the right decision for you and your family.

