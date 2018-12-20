3 Epic scenic routes to visit in Europe and how to prepare for them

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Even if Brexit actually happens one day, it is very likely that travelling from UK and to UK will continue to be fast and easy for everyone in the Great Britain and European Union countries.

Here’s our list of some of the exciting destinations in Europe that you should consider if you are into road trips and discovering new places with a car.

Let’s get the wheels rolling.

Route 500, Germany

The road is also very popular among motorcyclists, but make sure you know where you can go as some parts are banned for motorcycles. As you are travelling in different weather conditions it would be a good idea to have all season tyres. It is safer to travel during the summer and autumn, as the days are longer and lighter with no big surprises in road conditions. The road is one of Germany’s oldest and most treasured ones, taking you through the Black Forest, offering breathtaking views of mountains, old bridges and even castles.

Grossglockner Hochalpenstrasse, Austria

When already in Germany head over to Austria for the Grossglockner Hochalpenstrasse alpine mountain pass, that winds through the Austrian Alps. This 48 km stretch reaches more than 2,500m altitudes, offering must-see views. Dubbed as Europe’s most scenic road trip, make sure you take your time, keep your eyes on the road, while also open to the surroundings to not miss the landscapes, rocky cliffs, lakes, mountain pikes and also Austrian Architecture. The pass is good for a compact light car, but remember it is dangerous during the winter time and is closed from November to May.

Trollstigen, Norway

Moving north, Norway offers epic roads with probably the one not to miss called ‘Trolls Path’ which translates to Europe’s most winding roads. There are countless twists and turns, offering stunning views of the Stigfossen Waterfall which falls for more than 1,000 metres down the mountain face. The route is a one-lane road, carved from the lofty mountains, supported by stone walls. The route is closed during the late autumn and all of winter, so head there in summer.

If you have the road trip planned, then it is very important to check the condition of your car before you head out to the world, Kwik Fit can help you with this, from car servicing to checking the condition of things such as batteries, light bulbs and tyres. Your job is to make sure you have the right maps (don’t count on gps always), water, some food, extra clothes and of course enough battery power in your digital devices to take all the beautiful pictures and videos. Just make sure you are not doing live videos when behind the steering wheel. Safety first!

Don’t forget to use the hashtag #RoadtripsOfEurope to share your adventures and see what other travellers have captured on their road trip.

