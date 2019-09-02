2020 Porsche Macan Turbo - stronger, faster, more agile with 440 hp

<a href='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=38a9&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' target='_blank'> <img src='http://delivery.platform.switchads.com/adserver/tag.php?_t=48a6&_n=19c00c&_i=2688&_r=355433' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The new Macan Turbo has taken the top spot in the Porsche compact SUV model range, with immediate effect. The new 2.9-litre, six-cylinder biturbo engine in this extensively reworked top model offers 324 kW (440 PS), ten per cent more power output than its predecessor with 20 per cent less displacement. With the optional Sport Chrono Package, this car can get from a standing start to 100 km/h in 4.3 seconds – three tenths faster than before. The car’s top speed is 270 km/h (plus four km/h). De-celeration has also been improved: the new Macan Turbo comes with the powerful Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) fitted ex works, as part of the optimised chas-sis. Externally, the Macan Turbo is characterised by the styling features of the revised model generation. The new top model also sets itself apart thanks to unique accents such as the Turbo-specific front apron and the fixed roof spoiler with its double-wing design. Drivers and passengers alike benefit from the Macan’s enhanced interior, in-cluding adaptive 18-way sports seats and a BOSE® Surround Sound system.

The new Macan Turbo’s 2.9-litre engine, which is already used by Porsche in its Cayenne and Panamera models, is a latest-generation engine in what is known as the central turbo layout. Both exhaust turbochargers have been arranged inside the V of the cylinders. The cooled exhaust manifold has been integrated into the cylinder head for highly efficient combustion. The short exhaust paths between the combustion chambers and the turbochargers permit rapid build-up of power and a particularly spontaneous response. The engine delivers 29 kW (40 PS) more than the 3.6-litre, six-cylinder turbo in the predecessor model and a maximum torque of 550 Nm between 1,800 and 5,600 rpm. Power transmission is provided by the seven-speed PDK dual-clutch gearbox and Porsche Traction Management (PTM) all-wheel drive. NEDC con-sumption stands at 9.8 l/100 km.

The new Macan Turbo comes with the Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) as standard to match the excellent driving dynamics. These innovative, high-performance brakes are exclusive to Porsche and, with a tungsten carbide coating on the discs, offer a faster response, less wear and up to 90 per cent less brake dust compared with conventional cast iron brakes. The high-gloss brake discs and white painted brake calipers are characteristic for PSCB and are now available as an optional extra for all other Macan models as well. Optional height-adjustable air suspension with optimised rolling pistons and new shock absorber hydraulics, Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus) and the Porsche Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) are available for a further increase in dynamics. The new 20-inch Macan Turbo wheels come as standard.

The new Macan Turbo demonstrates its range-leading status thanks to the exclusive front apron, with three large air intakes and high-level front lights, as well as the stand-ard LED headlights including the Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS). From the side, this top model sets itself apart with 20-inch Macan Turbo wheels, Sport Design side skirts and Sport Design exterior mirrors in body colour. The specially developed fixed roof spoiler with its double-wing design is typical for the Turbo model. The sports exhaust system, fitted as standard, can be recognised by its unique, silver twin tailpipes.

The Macan Turbo, the new flagship model in the range, offers particularly high-quality equipment. Adaptive sports seats with smooth leather upholstery, electric 18-way adjustment and a comfort memory package are standard features. The high-quality ambience is rounded off by the Alcantara roof lining and the brushed aluminium interior package. The heated GT sports steering wheel, which is familiar from the 911, is available as an option for sporty drivers.

Porsche Communication Management (PCM) with a 10.9-inch full HD touchscreen is fully networked as standard and connected to a BOSE® Surround Sound system with 14 loudspeakers and a total output of 665 watts. It includes online navigation with real-time traffic information and smart voice control. Other standard features include Por-sche Connect Plus, which comes with an LTE telephone module, an integrated SIM card and a slot for an external SIM card, as well as a Wi-Fi hotspot and numerous Porsche Connect services.

The options list now includes a smartphone cradle with Qi standard inductive charging for all Macan models. A heated windscreen, an ioniser to improve the interior’s air quality and the new traffic jam assistant, including adaptive cruise control, are also available. As well as being able to accelerate and brake semi-automatically up to 60 km/h, the system helps the driver to steer in traffic jams and slow-moving traffic.

The new Macan Turbo is now available to order. Prices start at 91,922 euros including VAT and with country-specific equipment.

RELATED POSTS